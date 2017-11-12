Today’s Pakistan is more secure, peaceful: CM

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP) : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government was serving the nation considering it an obligation.

Addressing a meeting with Lord Nazeer Ahmed here on Sunday, he said the PML-N government had resolved for progress and development in the country.

He said that solid policies of the PML-N government were producing fruit and the people had rejected those who tried to obstruct progress and development in the country, he added.

The chief minister said the PML-N believed in the politics of public service and next generations would be given a Pakistan free from allegation and lies.

He said Pakistan of 2017 was most secure, peaceful,

developed and progressed, and the mission of public service

will continue, he maintained.

Lord Nazeer, speaking to Shehbaz Sharif said, “We praise

your hard work and you have introduced new culture of hard

work and public service”.

He said that Punjab had made progress in several sectors.

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Afzal

Bhatti was also present on the occasion.