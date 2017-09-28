Today’s Pakistan a better picture of improved law & order, economy: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said today’s Pakistan carried a better image of

improved law and order and economic situation as compared to the Pakistan of year 2013.

Addressing the convocation of National Textile

University (NTU) here at Jinnah Convention Centre, the

President said the undeterred commitment of Pakistani nation and the government along with joint efforts of State

institutions had resulted in overall improved situation.

President Mamnoon stressed that it was need of the hour

that entire nation backed its government and national

institutions to eliminate the causes of lawlessness and bring

the perpetrators to justice.

He said the country’s fiscal policies were being

appreciated by international monetary ranking institutions.

He mentioned that textile industry in the past suffered

a lot due to inappropriate policies and electricity shortage.

He expressed satisfaction that the government under a

comprehensive strategy had overcome the electricity crisis to a great extent and new power generation projects were being set up to meet future needs.

The President said self-sufficiency in electricity would

promote the industrial sector, including textiles.

He emphasized adoption of modern techniques based on

research to match the requirements of contemporary industrial world.

He said textile industry was the country’s backbone

making upto 65 percent of national economy. He said Faisalabad had an extraordinary importance in this regard, being the hub of trade and commerce.

The President said due to his personal association with

textile industry in the past, he was aware of its related

problems and had also suggested the Finance Minister to

consider giving an ample subsidy to this industry.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would

usher in a new era of progress in the country with launch of

several trade and development projects.

He said CPEC would not only reduce China’s 10,500

kilometre trade route to 2,500 kilometre, but would also

provide Pakistan the Corridor’s service benefits.

He mentioned his recent meetings with the leaders of

Central Asians countries, who also expressed keen interest in

joining the CPEC as their trade route.

He said the country’s textile sector had huge scope to

benefit from the CPEC and called upon the NTU to prepare their students to benefit from the opportunities offered by this mega project.

The President said much time and resources were wasted

in past tenures, which caste a negative impact on national

economy and regretted that areas of health, education and

power generation were also neglected.

However, he said now the government had regained

economic stability with better fiscal policies.

President Mamnoon termed youth the leaders of future,

who had a role to play for the country’s betterment.

He felicitated the graduates of National Textile

University and expressed confidence that they would better

contribute to the textile industry with their expertise.

The President gave away gold medals among the graduates

for their remarkable academic achievement.

Earlier, Rector NTU Professor Dr Tanveer Hussain in his

welcome address gave salient features of the university and

the courses taught in various disciplines related to textile.