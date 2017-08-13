Tobacco exports increase 35% in one year

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): The tobacco exports from the country

witnessed sharp increase of 34.93 percent during the Fiscal Year

2017 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS),

the tobacco exports earned $14.807 million for the country in

July-June (2016-17) as compared to the earnings of $10.974 million

during July-June (2015-16).

In terms of quantity, the country exports 3,976 metric ton of

tobacco during the period under review as compared to the exports of

3,194 metric ton, showing positive growth of 24.48 percent.

The overall food exports from the country during the fiscal

year (2016-17) decreased by 6.94 percent when compared to the last

year.

The overall food exports from the country were recorded at

$3,712 million in July-June (2016-17) as compared to the exports of

$3,989 million in July-June (2015-16).

However, on year-on-year basis, the tobacco exports declined

by 27.88 percent in June 2017 as compared to the same month of last

year.

The tobacco exports in June 2017 stood at $0.401 million

as compared to the exports of $0.556 million.

On month-on-month basis, the tobacco exports witnessed sharp

decline of 66.13 percent in June 2017 when compared to the exports

of $1.184 million in May 2017.