TLP presents its election manifesto

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Patron-in-Chief Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Dr Muhammad Ashraf Asif Jalali, along with other leaders, presented his party’s election manifesto on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday, he said that educational, economic and social development, rule of law, provision of medical treatment, defence of Pakistan, secured society, human rights, welfare of peasants and workers,

freedom of press and media, protection of minorities are main targets of his party’s manifesto. He said that the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine, rehabilitation of Burma’s Muslims, release of Aafia Siddiqui, construction of Kalabagh Dam and elimination of corruption and terrorism are part of the manifesto.

Dr Asif Jalai told the press that about 102 candidates are contesting polls for National and provincial assemblies seats

from the TLI platform.

Pir Muhammad Iqbal Hamdani, Pir Syed Muhammad Khurram Riaz Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Abid Jalali and others were also

present on the occasion.