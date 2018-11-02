TLP calls off sit-in

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced to end the sit-in protests against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi in blasphemy case after reaching a five point agreement with the government here late Friday night.

Addressing a press conference here, Patron in Chief TLP Peer Muhammad Afzal Qadri said that his party had reached a five-point agreement with the government while some verbal points were also agreed upon to call off the sit-in.

The agreement was signed among Federal Minister Religious Affairs Sahibzada Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri, Punjab Law

Minister Raja Basharat, Patron in Chief TLP Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri and Markazi Nazim e Aala TLP Muhammad Waheed Noor.

According to the agreement, the TLP has the legal right to file a review petition against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi

and the government would not object to the review petition. The government would take measures to put Aasia Bibi’s

name on the Exit Control List (ECL) immediately. The government would take prompt legal action against the martyred protestors against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi. The government would immediately release all those arrested during protests against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal on October 30 and afterwards. The TLP apologized to the nation for causing inconvenience or hurting the sentiments during the sit-in.

TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi directed TLP workers to disperse peacefully.