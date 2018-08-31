Timely efforts made by two governments about blasphemous caricature helped in achieving desired result: FM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday told his Dutch counterpart Stef

Bloc that the timely efforts made by the two governments about the blasphemous caricature helped in achieving the desired result.

In his telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, the second talk between

the two Foreign Ministers this week, Qureshi stressed on the need to work together to raise awareness and limiting the disturbing trend of Islamophobia, incitement to racial and religious hatred, and building bridges among civilizations.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the announcement by the Dutch Islamophobe parliamentarian Geert Wilders to call off the blasphemous caricature competition.

The Dutch Foreign Minister reiterated his government’s position of disassociation with Wilder’s activities and assured of continued cooperation.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue working together on issues of mutual interest