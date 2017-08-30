Timely completion of ongoing development projects Top priority : Baleegh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minster for of Federal Education

and Professional Training Baleegh-ur-Rehman says on Wednesday

his government was committed to timely completion of projects,

while ensuring quality.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan minister highlighted,

“Our developmental budget has acceded to Rs. 1 trillion under the

incumbent government”.

All the projects are moving towards completion with

transparency under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbassi, he said.

Baleegh-ur-Rehman said the meeting of ECNEC is a reflection

of the fact that Pakistan’s progress and development would

continue.

He mentioned the federal government is also working on

revamping curriculum for people of Pakistan.