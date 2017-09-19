Time riped to get benefits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister for Interior, Prof Ahsan

Iqbal on Tuesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

was making tremendous progress in completion of infrastructure and

energy projects and time was ripe to get benefits of the major

initiative.

The Chinese investment, technology and Pakistani location with

low production cost combined together made a winning combination, he

said this while addressing a national conference on ‘Changing

Security in South Asia and Development of CPEC’. Islamabad Policy

Research Institute (IPRI) had organized the two-day Conference.

The Minister said through various energy projects

power shortage would be overcome which was the first prerequisite

of industrial development.

“The present government has ensured generation of 10,000 MW

electricity as compared to 16,000 MW which was generated during 66

years. The energy security would ensure economic security for the

country,” Ahsan Iqbal, who is also Minister for Planning Development

and Reforms said.

“In the past, the country was facing 20 hour long electricity

shortages. Now electricity is available 20 hours a day.”

Ahsan Iqbal said development and improved standard of living

was not possible without peace, stability and harmony, adding that

the world had entered the information age and countries were

competing for economic ascendancy.

“If there is a conflict, then the development process gets

stalled,” he maintained.

He said the second requirement of industrial development was

strong infrastructure and in coming years Gwadar port would also

have further improved infrastructure through road and modern

airport. As for peace and security, a requirement for industrial

investment and development, he mentioned that the government had

taken solid steps to improve the security situation in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal has said that with the momentum of CPEC a world

of opportunities have opened up setting fundamentals of industrial

cooperation between Pakistan and China, fast in place.

“Pakistan was committed to peace in the region and

would not allow anybody to use its soil for terrorism,” he said and

added the government was working in coordination with other

governments to promote regional peace.

He said only a strong economy with favourable environment

would ensure development and prosperity.

The Minister said Pakistan had defeated terrorism and now its

economy, sports activities and tourism were being revived.

He said Pakistan was on a path of recovery, contrary

to 2013, when security situation was not well, but now there was

renewed optimism and energy.

He said as a developing country, Pakistan needed to harness

its human and natural resources and added Pakistan needed to make

speedy progress by enhancing cooperation.

He said the future belonged to those who blended science with

economy and focused on innovation and creativity for achieving

development.

Describing the opportunities in Pakistan, he said, with a

large middle income population, Pakistan was an attractive choice

and explained the available opportunities in different sectors of

economy.

He highlighted their potential to create employment at

grass root level and asked Chinese businesses to join joint ventures

to make win-win platforms for both Pakistani and Chinese businessmen

so as to develop and maintain goodwill by more mutual and

partnership based relationship.

Ahsan Iqbal said CPEC should not be made controversial as it

will bring about sustainable prosperity in Pakistan as well as the

region.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said

as flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, the CPEC has

entered the stage of early harvest.

“Presently, 19 projects are under construction or completed

with a total investment of US $ 19 billion. The CPEC projects have

directly created thousands of local jobs. Chinese enterprises always

lay emphasis on training the youth talents and actively provide

training opportunities,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President IPRI, Ambassador

(Retd) Abdul Basit said CPEC has provided an avenue of cooperation

for many regional and extra-regional countries to further their

economic interests.