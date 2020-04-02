Tiger Force to start work after data completion by Apr 11: Usman Dar

nsr

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said a comprehensive data of most affected families across the country is being prepared and grant would be soon released to them to mitigate their sufferings due to lockdown.

He said the process is slightly time taking due to non availability of their credible data since last 75 years. He however told that the data completion process would be completed by April 10.

In a talk show program at a private news channel, he told the financial assistance would be provided to the most deserving segments of the society through voulenteers of Tiger Force working under Deputy Commissioners or Assistant Commissioners as focal persons.

He said due to complete lockdown, each voulenteer would be issued special passes from their respective focal person.

He also told that the workers of the Tiger Force have presented their services voulenteerily without getting even a penny from the government.

Doctors, nursing staff and other professionals have joined the Force as voulenteers, he added.