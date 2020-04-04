Tiger force gets unprecedented response; crosses 500,000 in 3 days: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force received an unprecedented response from public, registering more than half a million people in last three days to help the government in carrying out relief efforts across the country in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Corona Relief Tiger Force, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, started registering above 18 people at the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP)late Tuesday night (March 31) to hire the volunteer services of citizens to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

“Since the launching of Tiger Force, over 567,000 volunteers have been registered online which shows that the youth has responded to the Prime Minister’s call positively,” said the special assistant in a press release issued here.

The special assistant appreciated the passion of youth and thanked them for showing keenness in assisting the government in such testing time. “That is the spirit, we required from our youth to avert the prevailing crisis,” he remarked.

Usman urged the people to register themselves only at the PCP for joining the Coron Relief Tiger Force and warned against all other sources and platforms who had been offering such services.

According to the details shared by an official in the Prime Minister’s Office, some 383,240 people had signed up for the tiger force from Punjab, 85,889 from Sindh, 74,419 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 8,763 from the federal capital.

More than 14,000 people from other areas including Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also took interest in joining the force, he added.