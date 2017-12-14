Tickets available for 2018 Allam British Open

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Tickets for the iconic oldest and most established tournament ‘2018 Allam British Open’ have gone on sale from Thursday on the Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) World Tour calendar.

The ‘Wimbledon of Squash’ will return to Hull for a sixth successive year between May 15-20 when the world’s best players, such as defending champions Gregory Gaultier and Laura Massaro, will line up at the Airco Arena with the hopes of lifting the iconic title, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Since it’s inception over 80 years ago, the likes of Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Jonah Barrington, Heather McKay and Nicol David have been among the players to have written their names into the event’s history books and, with the PSA World Tour more competitive than ever before, 2018 promises to be one of the most enthralling British Opens ever.

“As the longest-running tournament in professional squash, the British Open is one of the highlights of the squash calendar and we look forward to welcoming the world’s best players back to Hull once again in 2018,” England Squash Chief Executive Keir Worth said.

“We are delighted that Dr Assem Allam has pledged his support to the tournament with title sponsorship for a seventh year in succession and look forward to working with him, and all of our other partners, over the coming months,” he said.

Qualification for the tournament takes place between May 13-14 at the University of Hull – with the University also hosting selected matches from the main draw on May 15-16. The Airco Arena will host main draw matches on the all-glass showcourt from May 15-20, with all matches from the quarter-finals onwards (May 17-20) being held there.