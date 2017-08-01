Three years needed to regain lost glory: Qamar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Former World Champion and Pakistan
Squash Federation (PSF) vice-president Qamar Zaman Tuesday said it
would take three years for Pakistan to eventually regain its lost
glory in the game, sice players need time to prove their mettle.
Speaking about Pakistan’s junior players poor show in recently
concluded WSF World Junior Squash Championships 2017 in New Zealand,
Qamar said Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and players are working
hard to regain country’s lost glory in the game.
“We need to give time to players and federation as things take
time to improve,” he said and added that the Federation had finished
the concept of overage players which was a big hurdle for the
upcoming young talent. “Now young players are coming up and they
need time to prove their talent.”
He recalled that Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob beat World No. 2
Karim Abdel Gawad in the Pakistan-Egypt squash series held here last
month which was a great achievement of the Federation.
“It is a result of players and PSF’s efforts that Pakistan
sealed the Squash Series against World-V by 3-2,” he pointed. Qamar
said all these accomplishments are due to hard work of players and
PSF.
Responding to a question, he said squash academies supervised
by me, Jansher Khan and Jahangir Khan are working hard on players
and hopefully in three to four years our squash players would be
producing good results at international level.
