Three terrorists killed in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, Feb 5 (APP):Three terrorists were killed in an

intelligence based operation as security forces foiled a major terrorist

activity at Gulkuch area of South Waziristan district.

According to an ISPR press release issued here on Tuesday, the security forces launched an intelligence based operation (IBO) as part of “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” against terrorists hideout at Gulkuch, on the boundary of South Waziristan and Balochistan. On seeing forces, terrorists opened fire and fled to nearby mountainous area.