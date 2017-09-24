Three terrorists killed in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI, Sep 24 (APP): At least three alleged terrorists were shot

dead by the security forces during a search operation in Gara Madda near Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR,) on confirm intelligence, the security forces carried out search operation in Gara Madda. During the operation suspected persons, riding on a motorcycle started firing at troops when they were signaled to stop. Resultantly; fire exchange took place and three terrorists were shot dead. Suicide jackets were also recovered from them.

According to the preliminary reports, the dead were later identified as

Iqbal, Waheed and Majid. Iqbal was reportedly carrying a head money of Rs 1 million.