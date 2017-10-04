Three scientists share 2017 Nobel Prize in chemistry

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (APP/Xinhua): Three scientists have shared 2017

Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced

on Wednesday.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017 was awarded to Jacques Dubochet,

Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson “for developing cryo-electron

microscopy for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution”.

Explaining the scientific achievement, Peter Brzezinski, Member of

the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said that this year’s scientific invention “enables us to see the molecules inside the cells and how they interact”, and “in future, we are able to see the processes of how the molecules structures move.”

Answering the question by Xinhua at the press conference on the

inter-disciplinary researches in physics and chemistry for this year’s invention, Brzezinski said this year’s achievement is a “good example” of inter-disciplinary researches, in which, technologies play crucial roles

to scientific discoveries.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement that “the

development of cryo-electron microscopy, which both simplifies and

improves the imaging of biomolecules, has moved biochemistry into a new era.”

Speaking through a telephone interview at the press conference,

Joachim Frank said he was “never mind being woken up early” for the news

of the Prize. “I was pretty overwhelmed. it’s wonderful news.”

This year’s prize is 9 million SEK (1.1 million U.S. dollars), and

will be shared by the three laureates.