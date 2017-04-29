Three Quetta players called in for squash camp

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): With an aim to support talent from Balochistan, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has invited three squash players from Quetta to join the training camp here at Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA).

While addressing to media here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday, Air Vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President PSF said PSF plans for training and grooming players along with their subsequent participation in Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournaments in Pakistan and abroad.

He appreciated the previous PSF management for putting their best efforts for the game’s promotion and laying foundation of PNSA at Islamabad.

He emphasized on the improvement of players’ physical fitness, training level and particularly their discipline. He further reiterated that special focus would be given on the grooming of upcoming junior players ranging from 11 to 19 years of age.

Speaking about the ongoing Indian visa issue for Asian Individual Championship, he said PSF has already taken up the issue with World and Asian Squash bodies and this would also be pursued at further higher level.

A match between players of PNSA was also played after which SVP, PSF awarded prizes to the winner and runners up along with souvenirs and sports gear to the participants.