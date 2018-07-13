Four killed, 30 injured in blast on JUI-F election caravan

BANNU, July 13 (APP):At least four people including two

children were killed and 30 other with four policemen sustained injuries in a

powerful bomb blast targeting JUI-F election caravan led by former Chief

Minister, Akram Khan Durrani at Hawaid Khas here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Karim Khan told media persons,

the blast targeted the caravan of JUI-F leader, Akram Khan Durrani who was on

way to attend an election gathering in the area. However, Durrani remained unhurt.

The RPO said the bomb weighting eight kilogram was planted

in a motorcycle parked on the route of JUI-F caravan that went off when JUI-F

leader along with his squad and supporters were passing through the area.

According to police, the blast took place at a distance of 50

meters from the venue of election gathering where 40 policemen were deployed

for security of the electorates.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Ullah son of Gul Zareen,

Janat Zaman son of Saki Zaman and Bilal son of Abdul Zaman. All the deceased

belonged to Hawaid Khas.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Bannu where

condition of 10 was pronounced as critical.

Four policemen injured in the blast were identified as

Hazrat Bilal, Zarwali, Sardar Khan and Umar Nawaz. The injured civilians

included Buran Khan, Zinat Bibi, Mehmood Ali, Mir Rehman, Mir Ajab Khan,

Mostaed Khan, Naik Mehmood, Abdul Razak, Asmatullah, Umar Nawaz, Shahidullah,

Umar Daraz, Muhammad Ali, Umar Shah, Samiullah, Zeshan, Namar Khan, Mustafa

Khan, Ajab Noor, Kifayatullah and Abdullah. Majority of them belonged to Hawaid

area. Some vehicles were also badly damaged in the attack.

Akram Durrani who is contesting election from NA-35 against PTI

chief Imran Khan later visited hospital and inquired after the health of the

injured. He expressed solidarity with the injured people and prayed for their

early recovery.

Zahid Durrani, son of Akram Khan Durrani told reporters that

the terrorists attacked the caravan of JUI-F when his father’s motorcade just

passed through the area for public gathering at Havaid Khas in connection with

his election campaign. “My father narrowly escaped the attack,” he said.

He said through such attacks, our determination to serve

masses can’t be shaken. Zahid Durrani said his father was the most popular

leader and cannot be kept away from people.

Meanwhile, Governor KP Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has condemned

the attack on JUI-F rally in strong words and expressed grief over

loss of precious lives. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and

early recovery of the injured.