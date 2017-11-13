Three killed, 17 injured in road mishap

QUETTA, Nov 13 (APP):At least three persons were killed and seventeen other including women and children sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned on National Highway near Wali Khan area of Mastung district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, a Quetta-bound bus carrying commuters from Karachi was on its way as it turned turtle due to over speeding on National Highway near Wali Khan area.

As a result, three people died on the spot and 17 other suffered wounds.

The bodies and injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Two of the dead were identified as Ahsan Nasir resident of Bhag area of Kachhi district and Muhammad Zahid from Quetta.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Aitezaz, Muhammad Imran, Shah Nawaz, Abdul Hafeez, Abdul Majeed, Inayat-Ullah, Nazar Muhammad, Muhammad Shafiq,Sardar, Saeed Ahmed, Abdullah, Zahid, and Afsa, Zulikha, Iram Bibi, Asiya, and a child Bushra.

Levies force has registered a case.