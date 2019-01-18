RAWALPINDI, Jan 18 (APP):Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing in Kuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along Line of Control (LOC), targeting civil population, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army said on Friday.
Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts. According to confirmed reports three Indian soldiers were killed and two others were injured besides damage to an Indian post.
Three Indian soldiers killed in Pak Army’s response to firing at LOC
