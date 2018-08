ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The first session of 15th National Assembly on Monday witnessed unique distinction in which three fathers and three sons took oath as the member of National Assembly.

Father and sons elected MNAs included Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pervaiz Malik and his son Ali Pervaiz Malik and Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi.