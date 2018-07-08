Three-day Shandur Polo Festival in full swing at world highest Polo Ground

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):A three-day Shandur Polo Festival 2018 is in full swing at the world highest Polo Ground in Chitral, a famous tourists destination.

The three-day festival was inaugurated by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dost Muhammad Khan.

In his remarks, he said the provincial government is committed to promote healthy activities in the province.

At the moment, a polo match was being played between Laspur and Ghizer teams.

Six Polo teams each from Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral are participating in the polo festival. Different cultural programme including musical night, traditional dances, food stalls, paragliding and national song are main events of the festival.

A tent village has been set up to facilitate local, national and foreign tourists. Shandur polo ground is situated about 12149 feet from sea level in between Chitral and Ghizer.

Annually thousands of visitors and tourists from across the world come to Chitral to watch the popular sport at world highest Polo Ground.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department also arranged transport service from Chitral to Shandur to facilitate the visitors.

“In order to promote centuries old rich culture of GB region, various events is being in progress including paragliding, cultural music and dance performances.

A tourism information center was setup to facilitate tourists while other basic amenities including power generators, telephone and transport would be arranged for tourists by PTDC.