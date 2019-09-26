Three-day National Calligraphy exhibition concludes at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):A three-day National Calligraphy exhibition titled “Noor Ali Noor” on Thursday concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

National History and Literary Heritage Senior Joint Secretary and Director General PNCA Syed Hasnain Medhi was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the exhibition. Director General NLPD Iftikhar Arif, eminent calligraphists Khursheed Alam Gohar Qalam, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi and other calligraphists were also present on the occasion.