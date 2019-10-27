Three-day art exhibition titled “Solidarity with Kashmir” starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):A three-day an art exhibition titled “Solidarity with Kashmir” on Sunday started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Gallery -11 to show unity with the people of Kashmir.

The exhibition was organized by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom in collaboration with PNCA.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister of IT and Telecom, was the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony.

The event was also attended by Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary, IT and Telecom, Rashid Khan, President and CEO, PTCL and the top executives of PTCL and telecom industry, who were given a tour of the art exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister of IT and Telecom said, “Today, we have gathered together with PTCL to create awareness on the issue of Kashmir. Pakistanis, across the globe, are standing with our Kashmiri brethren, who are going through a turmoil and tough times. We appeal to both national and international communities to come forward and take notice of sufferings of the Kashmiri people. This exhibition is a way to connect the plight of Kashmiris through art so that people can feel their anguish.”

Sharinf his remarks, Rashid Khan, President and CEO, PTCL, said, “PTCL, being a national company, ensures its support for Kashmir. Through today’s art exhibition, we hope to create more awareness on the issue and also showcase the human rights violation in Kashmir. Moreover, this exhibition reiterates our support to help them in their struggle for right of freedom.”

At the exhibition, the works of renowned artists Mansur Rahi, Ghulam Rasul, Hajra Mansur, Mobina Zuberi, Salima Hashimi from their permanent collection at PNCA, along with the latest work of Amna Ismail Pataudi and Erum Naz was displayed. Their art on Kashmir was appreciated by the audience.

The art was thought provoking and depicted the true picture of the situation in Kashmir, along with evoking compassion and empathy in the audience for the Kashmiri people.

The visitors praised the artists for reflecting the atrocities against and agony of Kashmiri people through colors. The photographs show the true stories of innocent Kashmiri youth and children asking for the immediate world attention towards the denial of basic necessities of life to them.

The exhibition will continue till October 29th.