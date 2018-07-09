Three cases registered against Safdar, other PML-N leaders

RAWALPINDI, Jul 09 (APP):Three first information reports (FIRs) were registered on Monday against Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and several local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders here at Waris Khan, City and New Town police stations for obstructing his arrest and using party workers as a human shield.

A case was registered at Waris Khan Police Station against Muhammad Safdar, Raja Hanif, Chaudhry Tanveer, Barrister Daniyal, Sheikh Arslan, Zia Ullah Shah and several other persons for violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct for the general election and relevant sections of the Amplifier Act.

Another FIR, registered at City Police Station, included the names of Muhammad Safdar, Chaudhry Tanveer, Daniyal Chaudhry, Raja Hanif, Sheikh Arslan, Zia Ullah Shah and other PML-N supporters.

A third case was registered at New Town Police Station against more than 100 PML-N leaders and workers, including Muhammad Safdar, Hanif Abbasi, Daniyal Chaudhry, Chaudhry Tanveer and Shakeel Awan, who were part of the rally.