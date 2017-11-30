Three Air Commodores promoted to Air Vice Marshal rank

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Government of Pakistan has promoted Air Commodore Muhammad Zahoor Faisal, Air Commodore Soban Nazir Syed and Air Commodore Rizwan Riaz to the rank of Air Vice Marshal, stated a press release issued here on Thursday by media affairs directorate of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Zahoor Faisal was commissioned in Air Defence Branch of Pakistan Air Force in

December, 1985. During his illustrious career, he has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) and Sector Commander at North Sector, Nur Khan. He also served as Officer Commanding of various Squadrons of Pakistan Air Force.

He holds Master’s degrees in National Security & War Studies and Strategic Studies. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Soban Nazir Syed was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December,

1988. During his illustrious career, he has served as Managing Director Avionics Production Factory at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra and

director in various directorates like Directorate of Networks and Directorate

of Engineering Development Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also served as

Director Avionics and Weapon System at Air Weapon Complex Wah. He holds a

Master’s degree in Avionics Engineering. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

(Military).

Air Vice Marshal Rizwan Riaz was commissioned in

Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1990. During his illustrious

career, he has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air

worthiness Certification Authority (PACA) and director in various directorates

like Directorate of Quality Control and Directorate of Engineering Development

Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical

Engineering from USA and a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering. He also

holds PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is a recipient of

Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).