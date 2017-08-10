Thousands throng to welcome Nawaz in Jehlum

JEHLUM, Aug 10 (APP): Thousands supporters and party workers on

Thursday thronged Grand Trunk Road to welcome their leader former

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at different towns till he

reached Jehlum on way to Lahore.

Sharif travelled to Jehlum as first leg of his rally’s

schedule through Mandra, Gujjar Khan, Sohawa and Dina from

Rawalpindi as he opted for brisk drive to reach the party workers

who had been waiting him till last night.

On Wednesday the mammoth rally in twin cities of Rawalpindi

and Islamabad had delayed departure of the former prime minister to

Jehlum and he had to spent night at Rawalpindi than Jehlum. So on

Thursday the organizers of the rally decided to reach next

destination well in time to ease out party workers, from a painful

wait in the humid and hot weather.

On reaching Dina, the PML-N leader said Pakistan in 2017 was

far better than the one in 2013 and reiterated to continue efforts

for betterment of people. “I served the masses and me and my party

would carry forward this legacy.”

He said he had no charge of corruption against him and he was

penalized for serving the masses and pushing the country forward on

road to progress.

“There is no charge of corruption against me. I

never fleeced people or siphoned off money from national exchequer.”

He said a prime minister elected by millions of people was

dismissed by a few in the helm of affairs and this was an insult to

voters’ mandate.

Sharif said he could never forget the love and affection of people

had extended to him and promised to stand by them if they supported

him in creating a new Pakistan.

He said, “I have no charge of corruption, kick backs or

corruption from national kitty or in any project. I am with you and

desire you to stand with me to a better Pakistan.”

Later, he reached Jehlum where thousands of workers and supporters

welcomed their leader. They were chanting slogans and carrying banners and placards bearing picture of their leaders.

People continued running besides his vehicle as Nawaz Sharif

waived the workers thanking them for warm welcome.