Thousands of women march in U.S. cities for third straight year

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (APP):Women across the United States came out in force on Saturday to take part in Women’s March demonstrations for the third year in a row.

Originally spurred by the election of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March has become an annual event involving tens of thousands of women showing up to demonstrate over a range of issues, including calling for racial equality, women’s rights, health care access and protections for the environment.

Women’s March, a national nonprofit organization that evolved from the initial Washington march, again hosted its main event in Washington, with hundreds of “sister” marches in other cities. March On, a separate grassroots coalition that also grew from the original march in 2017, coordinated hundreds of marches in several cities.