Thousands of people participated in Nawaz Sharif’s rally: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz

(PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik Wednesday said thousands of people had expressed their love

and trust in former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by participating in his rally.

Despite reservation over Panama Papers verdict, Nawaz Sharif had

implemented it to strengthen state’s institutions in letter and spirit in the country, he said

while talking to a private news channel.

“Strengthening institutions means to strengthen democratic

system in the country,” he said.

The former prime minister had the democratic right to go

home in a rally, Dr Musadik said.

The people had given votes to Nawaz Sharif and the former

prime minister wanted to thank them, he said.

The PML-N had provided the security to the rallies taken out

by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during sit-ins, he said.