Thousands in Houston decry Modi govt’s illegal steps on IOJ&K

TEXAS, Sep 23 (APP):As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a gathering of Indian nationals inside a stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, thousands of peaceful protestors mounted a demonstration outside, denouncing his unilateral and illegal steps on the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

A large number of protesters representing India’s religious minorities, Pakistanis, including Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Kashmiris and human right activists decried the ongoing violence, atrocities and discrimination against non-Hindus.

Modi had arrived Houston to address a gathering along with United States President Donald Trump.

Thousands of Muslims and Sikhs holding placards and banners protested outside the stadium, in the fourth most populous city of the US, against the discrimination and the atrocities of the Indian government, particularly the genocide of Kashmiris in the IOJ&K.

The protesters had gathered on the south side of NRG stadium, chanting slogans like “Go back Modi, Modi is a terrorist, Modi Hitler, and fascist”.

The demonstration appeared to be historic as it pulled thousands of people from all over the US, who poured outside the venue to vent their anger against Modi for committing genocide of the Kashmiris by imposing a complete curfew and communication lockdown in the occupied Kashmir.

The protestors, communities’ leaders and human rights bodies’ representatives vigorously chanted slogans against Modi’s led fascist government and demanded the US and the United Nations to take notice of the systematic persecution of minorities in India.