‘Those who want to minus Imran being minus themselves’ says Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that those who wanted to “minus” Prime Minister Imran Khan from the political scene, were themselves being minus.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that clash of two ideologies was continuing in ht country.

She said that one ideology was of plundering national wealth and sending it abroad through money laundering and building castles there, whereas the other ideology was that of Imran Khan who was determined to bring back every penny looted from the national exchequer. With the grace of Allah Almighty, he (Imran Khan) would succeed in recovery of looted national wealth, she added.

She said those who were rejected by the masses were trying to become relevant through conspiracies, but they should know that they were now minus from the politics of Pakistan.

Instead of making hue and cry, they should return the looted money.Their last plan to become relevant has failed and now they should adopt a plan to quit politics. she added.

She said that PML- N leadership was absconder in several corruption cases whereas they have rented out protest movement to Maulana Fazalur Rehman and other cronies.