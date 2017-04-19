Those who failed to deliver in Sindh be ready to face music: PM

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said it was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s right to carry out political activities in Sindh and those, who had failed to deliver in the province, should be ready to face the music.

Chairing a meeting of the PML-N Sindh chapter, the prime minister said the PML-N’s political opponents were also free to carry out their political activities in any part of Punjab.

He advised the PML-N workers to carry forward the message of development, prosperity and enlightened Pakistan in every part of the Sindh province.

“People are witnessing our performance and the actions of others are also before them. The PML-N always got votes on the basis of performance and will also excel in future,” he said.

The prime minister asked the party workers to keep in constant contact with the people. The PML-N was winning public support and praise in Sindh and it would bring about positive results if the workers continued working hard.

He also directed Babu Sarfaraz Jatoi, President of the PML-N Sindh chapter, to work out a plan of public coordination for early launch of political activities and public coordination in Sindh.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deplored the dilapidated condition of Sindh cities and reiterated his resolve to provide modern civic, health and educational facilities in Sindh for uplift of the people’s living standard.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Adviser to PM Jam Mashooq Ali, Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail, Adviser to PM on Political Affairs Syed Asif Kirmani and Maryam Nawaz.

Among others in the meeting also included Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon, President PML-N Sindh chapter Babu Sarfaraz Khan Jatoi, PML-N Sindh Vice President Shah Muhammad Shah, Senators Nihal Hashmi, Pervaiz Rasheed, Mushahidulla Khan, Nuzhat Sadiq, Begum Najma Hameed, Salim Zia and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The party meeting was also attended by President PML-N Minorities Wing Dr Darshan Laal, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi, Jafar Iqbal, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Siddiqul Farooq, Organizer PML-N Women Wing Zahida, President Minorities Wing Dr Sham Sindhar, General Secretary Minorities Khel Das Kohistani, Zain Ansari, President Youth Wing Raja Khaleequz Zaman, Secretary Information Sindh Aslam Abro, Begum Soorat Theyo and Chaudhry Tariq.