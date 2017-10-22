Those using politics for personal gains must be accountable: CM

LAHORE, Oct 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government had always considered politics

as the means of serving people and during the last four years,

the PML-N government had set new examples of public service.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation

of office-bearers and workers of PML-N.

The CM said that no other example of fast development in

the 70-year history of Pakistan was found yet and that was

the reason Muslim League is still the country’s most popular

party also through its common attributes like public service,

patience and hard work it will achieve victory in the next

general election.

The Chief Minister said that the people who try to make

politics a mean of completing their private agenda would never

succeed. Those who are compromising national interest for

their vested interests, they could never be loyal to public

and such politicians would be held accountable by public,

he added.

The Chief Minister said that our public won’t endure the

politics of chaos, impeachment and lie likewise at every

step they have rejected those who were involved in negative

politics so surely these elements would confront failure in

the general elections of 2018.

Furthermore, he said that prime focus of the development

strategy of PML-N government was the welfare and prosperity

of common man and our government is working round the clock

for this purpose. He said that the defeated political elements

who took politics as a sports and entertainment should pity

the masses now and let the development voyage of public move

ahead.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that despite the obstacles created

by political opponents, development projects had been completed

speedily with transparency. Fast development made during the

tenure of PML (N) was appearing to be a bone of content for

opponent and rather than delivering public service of their

part they were now opposing the welfare projects of the people.

Political opponents should remember that no attempt to halt

progress of Pakistan would succeed. He warned such politicians

not to waste any more time of public and also stop getting

annoyed by seeing the rapid development of the country.

Moreover, he added that those who had left public with

miseries and sufferings were unable to digest their changing

destiny but they should admit now that change could be

attained only by hollow slogans and claims rather success

comes from real service of the community. The day and night

service and hard work of PML (N) has helped Pakistan in

achieving its dream of development, he claimed and added

further that Pakistan needs unity not hypocrisy to move

forward.

The Chief Minister said that we as a whole need to

push ahead with accord and just common collaboration can

help the country to get back its lost goal.