Third round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor held

LAHORE, Sep 04 (APP):The third round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor was held at Attari on Wednesday to discuss and finalize draft agreement on opening of the Corridor. The Pakistani delegation was led by Spokesperson of Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal accompanied by other officials from various departments.

Later, briefing the media, Dr Muhammad Faisal said the environment of the meeting between the two countries remained good despite tension over Kashmir and the meeting only focused the Kartarpur corridor. He said Pakistan had completed more than 90 percent of the work on Kartarpur Corridor, adding Pakistan was committed to open the corridor by November this year on the 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.