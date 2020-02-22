THF to support Pakistan in eliminating Hepatitis B and C

LONDON, Feb 22 (APP):The Health Foundation (THF) will continue to support the Pakistan government in its efforts for creating awareness, prevention, treatment and elimination of the diseases of Hepatitis B and C from the country.

This was stated by the representatives of The Health Foundation (Pakistan and United Kingdom chapter) at an introductory session of the noble work of the foundation undertaken in Pakistan held here at Pakistan High Commission premises on Friday evening.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria

was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman of THF, Saeed Allawala and Dr.Saad Khalid Niaz also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of British Pakistani community, health experts especially in the

field of Hepatitis B and C prevention and treatment, senior officials of the High Commission and UK based Pakistani media attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria welcomed the participants

for attending this important function.

He also thanked and commended role of THF for their invaluable contribution and health service delivery in creating awareness, prevention and treatment of Hepatitis B and C in various parts of Pakistan by supplementing the efforts of the government in the elimination of the diseases from the country.

Zakaria said that people of Pakistan were in needs of the services of international health organizations like THF for making Pakistan a Hepatitis B and C free country.

He said that 1.5 million diaspora of Pakistani origin in the UK were working in different areas and playing an important role in the development of the UK.

He assured the representatives of the THF for cooperation and facilitation of the High Commission in their health interventions and projects for the eliminating of Hepatitis B and C from Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman The Health Foundation, Saeed Allawala said that his organization was established in Pakistan in the year 2007 and since then the Foundation was working directly with communities for prevention and free treatment of the Hepatitis virus in Pakistan.

He informed the participants that the THF in Pakistan since more than a a decade had fully treated 5000 patients and 650,000 individuals had been sensitized through massive community awareness programmes while 450,000 high risk individuals were administered Hepatitis vaccines in the country.

He said that the overall goal of the THF was attaining community health through

elimination of Hepatitis B and C with the help of strategies being implemented in

Hepatitis free models.

He added that his organization aimed to invest in social change and alleviate the sufferings related to this preventable disease in destitute and deserving communities through awareness and vaccination campaigns in Pakistan.

He specially mentioned the health projects being run by the THF in Sangar and

Tandoallayar areas of Pakistan.

He thanked the High Commissioner for his cooperation in holding this session.

He said that the cost of treatment of Hepatitis B and C in Pakistan was now also

become cheaper and affordable to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion,Dr.Saad Khalid Niaz said that The THF (Pakistan & UK chapter) was striving towards creating awareness, prevention and management of Hepatitis B and C in general public to improve the quality of life and securing a healthy future in Pakistan.

He attributed the main cause of the prevalence of Hepatitis B and C in Pakistan to inadequately screened blood transfusions and improperly sterilized massive medical devices and unsafe injections.

Dr.Khalid said that his organization would work together with health authorities in Pakistan aimed at preventing and eliminating the disease of Hepatitis B and C to ensure a health society in the country.