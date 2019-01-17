Theresa May survives no-confidence motion

LONDON, Jan 17 (APP):Theresa May has survived as prime minister after weathering a dramatic no-confidence vote in her government, but was left scrambling to strike a Brexit compromise that could secure the backing of parliament, Guardian reported.

According to the British Newspaper, in a statement in Downing Street on Wednesday night, the prime minister exhorted politicians from all parties to “put aside self-interest”, and promised to consult with MPs with “the widest possible range of views” in the coming days.