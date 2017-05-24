There was no disappointment in ICJ on Jadhav case: Aushtar Ausaf

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf

Ali asserting that Pakistan will forcefully defend its position in the Kulbhshan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on

June 8, Wednesday said there was no disappointment in the ICJ verdict.

Talking to the media at the conclusion of a workshop hosted by the

Australian National University here, he said there was no issue of

victory or loss as it was a common practice that such a stay order

is given by the courts.

Replying to a question, he said India had not given any reply in the

case and during the next hearing on June 8, the modalities of the proceedings would be settled and documents would be exchanged. India

would be asked to submit its case and then Pakistan would respond to

that. There would not be technically any proceedings on June 8,

he remarked.

Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on

charges of involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

Replying to another question, he said he would be there in the ICJ on

next hearing.

About the criticism of the opposition on the issue of handling of

the Jadhav case in the ICJ, the Attorney General said it was not true that there existed any difference of opinion between opposition and the government. It was not a political issue rather it involved the national interest and all the parties on opposition and treasury benches were

united on the issue, he added.

He said India would submit its statement when proper proceedings

would start after June 8, which would be duly contested and countered.

India was trying to create smoke screen to hide its misdeeds and

weeknesses but, he added, Pakistan would expose India fully during the proceedings.

To another query, he said India had a permanent judge on the ICJ due to

which Pakistan had a right to appoint somebody as adhoc judge at the court

to neutralize India. “This is not our demand but our right, which has to be accepted by the court. We are in the process of shortlisting people for

this.”

To a question, Ashtar Ausaf Ali said that India had exposed itself by

taking the Jadhav case to the ICJ and the opportunity to expose India

would be duly availed.