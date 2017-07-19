There should be transparent accountability across board: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid

Wednesday said there was need of transparent accountability across the board in the country.

Responding to a motion in the Senate, moved by the Senator Aitzaz

Ahsen, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Taj Haider and others regarding need for new accountability mechanism to ensure accountability of all with no exception and no sacred cow.

The minister said the previous government was made a draft bill

regarding accountability but it was week and lack of some relevant clauses.

He said the present government believed in transparent accountability

across the board and in this regard a motion had been moved in the National Assembly in August 2016.

Zahid Hamid said a Parliamentary committee had been constituted to

finalize the draft of the bill and 10 meetings of the committee had been held.

He hoped that after consensus of all political parties its report

would be presented in the House soon.

Earlier speaking on the motion, Senator Aitzaz Ahsen said there

should be an equal accountability for all institution and leaders.

Senators including Farhat ullah Babur, Sehr Kamran, Tahir Hussain

Mashaddi, Usman Khan Kakar and Taj Hider also participated in the debate.