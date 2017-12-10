There is no rift in PML-N: Mushahiddullah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahiddullah Khan on Sunday said there was no rift in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as difference of opinion among its leaders and workers on different issues exited which was a beauty of democracy.

Difference of opinion among the rank and file of big political parties like the PML-N was not an unusual thing and it might not be misconstrued as a rift, he said while talking to PTV.

He said the opponents were trying to create rift in the PML-N but they would not succeed in their designs. The opposition was criticising the government for point-scoring as the next general election were nearing.

He said some PML-N members had reservations, which would be addressed by the party leadership. Makhdoom Javed Hashmi met PML-N chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his invitation, he added.

Mushahiddullah Khan said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) had badly failed to provide good governance in the province and they were expecting their defeat in next elections because of the popularity of the PML-N leadership.

Replying to a question, he said,”We all are Muslims and have strong belief in the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (SAWW) (finality of Prophihood).” There was no need for them to take a certificate from anyone in that regard, he added.

He said the government had been providing transport facilities of international standard to the people through the Metro Bus and Orange Line services. The people would vote for the parties on the basis of performance and the PML-N would win next elections due to its good governance and performance, he added.

Replying to another query, he said the PML-N had almost eliminated the menace of terrorism, overcome the energy crisis and strengthen the national economy due to its prudent policies.

He said despite negative propaganda, the PML-N leadership were popular in the country and the people were supporting their ive.

He said Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir-ul-Qadri was an enemy of democracy. He always came to Pakistan for only collecting funds and creating unrest here and the people were well aware of the taht reality, he added.