There are no choices as Pakistan’s future lies in democracy: PM

KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP):Reiterating the PML-N government’s unwavering resolve towards strengthening and taking forward democracy in the country, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said that Pakistan’s future lied in democracy and there were no choices.

“Elections will be held in August next year… Our future lies in democracy. There are no choices here,” the prime minister emphatically stated while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the first unit of 1320 MW coal-fired power project here at Port Qasim. The first unit will produce 660 MW of electricity.

Prime Minister Abbasi said, “We have a vibrant democracy; we have freedom of expression; we have free media; and

together the institutions of state have delivered for the people of Pakistan.”

“We may have difference of opinion; we may have Dharnas (sit-ins); we may have differences; but the institutions of state

have stood together to defeat terrorism and reject extremism,” he maintained.