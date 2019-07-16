Theme based restaurants changing capital’s food landscape

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Young entrepreneurs have converted youth’s inclination of watching western TV series/seasons into innovative business idea as twin cities were witnessing increase in theme based restaurants.

With detailed work on aesthetics and matching themes, the owners of these cafes made sure that the visitors get the complete environment of their favorite TV shows while eating quality food with friends and family.

Some of these famous restaurants include ‘King’s Landing café’ with the theme of hit American TV series ‘Games of Thrones’, ‘The Smokey Cauldron’ and ‘Café Crossbones’ with the theme of famous fiction series ‘The Harry Potter’ while ‘Burnout Restaurant’s’ theme was based on famous film Cars.