ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):”Theatre Wallay” would present a theatre play for children, “Bachay Hamaray Ehd Ke” (Children of our times) on October 6 at the Farm at Bani Gala.

In play, Bano and Kashi find a robot named E-Comp, which can do plenty of chores including their homework. But their evil uncle Siraj manages to get the control of E-Comp.