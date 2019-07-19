Theater Therapy consultants to organize workshop on acting skills next week

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Theater Therapy, private art consultants, would start a three day acting workshop from next week here to teach the aspiring actors about the essentials of art of acting for all formats including theater, TV and Film.

Theater Therapy, in collaboration with Foundation of Arts and Culture (FACE), will be introducing its first series of acting workshops in the city as a three day program that will start with the basics and move on to more technical aspects of acting ending with application of what artists learned through a performance.

FACE will be managing the workshop as official hosts while the official media sponsors will be radio broadcaster CityFM89.