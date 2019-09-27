The Wandering Earth’ a Chinese science fiction movie screened at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Chinese embassy in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday organized screening a new Chinese science fiction movie ‘The Wandering Earth’.

The movie was exclusively screened in Pakistan on the occasion regarding celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the founding of China.

The embassy and China Cultural Center in the country organized series of cultural programmes during last two weeks in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese embassy participated as chief guests along with others distinguished guests.

Movie-The Wandering Earth is directed by Frant Gwo, Movie Cast includes: Jing Wu, Chuxiao Qu, Guangjie Li and it was released this year in 2019 worldwide, the film has become a smash hit. Made at a budget of US $ 50 million, the film has earned over US $ 700 million so far.

The Wandering Earth, China’s hugely successful big-budget science fiction thriller, quietly slipped onto Netflix over the weekend, after a limited American theatrical run a few months ago.