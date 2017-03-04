The love of the game and country, United we stand: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Cricket, since time immemorial, for Pakistan has held a strong emotional significance. We have celebrated, on an international platform, with joy and pride our countless victories and our cricketing heros, lamented and debated our losses.

Whilst commenting on the PSL final Marriyum Aurangzeb said, win or lose on the field, as a nation, the love of the game and country have always been inextricably linked, she added.

It is therefore not surprising that despite the recent cowardly attacks, this determined and resilient nation has not been deterred to sell out the PSL final in a matter of hours,the minister said, said a press release here on Saturday.

She further stated that the Prime Minister holds firmly, the view that PSL final is more than just a cricket match, it will go down in history, as the moment we gave a message to the brutal and savage terrorists that our hearts and resolves are stronger than their failing and almost obliterated campaign of fear.

It is a recognition of our fallen brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice defeating the terrorists, that their sacrifices were not in vain,she said.

She expressed her appreciation for the Punjab government, our beloved members of the Armed forces, the brave members of the Punjab Police force and all the respected agencies and LEA’s which have collaborated to ensure that the PSL final will be a celebrated event.

“Despite all our differences we stand united behind the sport. PSL is a testament to a sport that has served as a beacon of hope, a source of pride for Pakistan”,she concluded.