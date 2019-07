LONDON, Jul 10 (APP):The United Kingdom on Wednesday said that the Doha Intra-Afghan dialogue was an important and positive step in Afghanistan peace efforts.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office Spokesman in a statement issued here said, “Crucially the dialogue in Doha, facilitated by Germany and Qatar, included Taliban members and representatives of the Afghanistan government, in a personal capacity,

to discuss the future of Afghanistan”, the FCO statement said.