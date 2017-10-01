The exalted Imam, his companions symbolize triumph of righteousness, principles: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms.Marriyum Aurangzeb in a message issued on the eve of “Yaum-e-Ashura” has said that the exalted Imam (RA) and his companions symbolized triumph of righteousness and principles over the evil forces.

She said remaining steadfast in the face of adversity was the real legacy of Imam Hussain (Hussainiyet).

The minister of state said Imam Hussain (RA) through his martyrdom conveyed the message that it was better to get beheaded than bowing the head before oppression, coercion and conceit.

She said Imam Hussain (RA), his kith and kin and his companions were

still alive, while those who tried to decimate truth had vanished into the abyss of oblivion, adding the episode of Karbala testified to the fact that righteousness and principles could not be suppressed through coercion or force.

Marriyum said the imperishable sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) was a

great inheritance of Muslims and Islam. She said we would have to deal with the modern day challenges through unity, consensus and wisdom taking cue from the philosophy and sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA).

The minister said “Yaum-e-Ashura” reminded us of patience,

steadfastness and sacrifice for the sake of truth, faith and Islam.

Marriyum said we needed to introspect our conduct by following the

foot-steps of the exalted Imam (RA).