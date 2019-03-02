LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Nicolas Anelka, former PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and French International talisman has been enlisted to World Soccer Stars and is all set to arrive , Pakistan, Islamabad on March 5.
TouchSky Group-World Soccer Stars has hired the services of Nicolas
as a crucial signing in pursuit to revive and uplift football in
Pakistan,” said a spokesperson of the TouchSky here on Saturday.
The £90 million man Nicolas Anelka added to World Soccer Stars tour, heads to Islamabad
LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Nicolas Anelka, former PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and French International talisman has been enlisted to World Soccer Stars and is all set to arrive , Pakistan, Islamabad on March 5.