The £90 million man Nicolas Anelka added to World Soccer Stars tour, heads to Islamabad

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Nicolas Anelka, former PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and French International talisman has been enlisted to World Soccer Stars and is all set to arrive , Pakistan, Islamabad on March 5.

TouchSky Group-World Soccer Stars has hired the services of Nicolas

as a crucial signing in pursuit to revive and uplift football in

Pakistan,” said a spokesperson of the TouchSky here on Saturday.