Thailand’s Phannari at top in PGF international ladies golf championship

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):The 1st PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship being participated by ladies from Pakistan and seven overseas countries including Thailand, Sri lanka, Qatar, Uganda, Iran, Afghanistan and Malaysia, the all ladies international golf event moved into the final phase after two contesting golf rounds at the attractive, elegant and exquisite Defence Raya Golf Course here on Saturday.

This represents a history creating occasion as it is for the first time that an all ladies international golf championship is taking place in Pakistan through the untiring and resolute efforts of Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Head of Ladies Golf in Pakistan.

At the end of the second round in this three rounds international ladies golf championship , the individual honors have tilted in favor of Phannari Meeson of Thailand. This expertise loaded young one from Thailand continues to outshine her adversaries through tee shots of dexterity backed by a golf swing that can be classified as superb. Not only the tee shots, her shots from the fairways also carry sufficient accuracy to fetch her regulation pars. Her round of par 72 on the second day was compiled through three birdies on holes 5, 12 and 18, supplemented by twelve pars and of course she encountered three bogies on holes 2,13 and 14. Overall she played like a competitor in full command of her prowess and competence and her two days aggregate score is 147.

As the championship moves into the final round, the nearest challenger for Phannari of Thailand is Taniya Balasuriya of Sri lanka. Taniya is the national ladies champion of Sri lanka and is now seeking honors in Pakistan. Her match winning efforts carry a decorum of intent and visible is her determination to appear as the prominent one in the proceedings after two rounds.

In the second round she managed a card of gross 75 and that makes her aggregate score a steady looking 151.And she stands bracketed with Chanettee Wannasen of Thailand at this score .

For Pakistan it was indeed an uplifting and enlivening day as a very young one ,Suneya Osama of Lahore Garrison produced a round of par 72 and thus showed that she has upgraded her game significantly.Playing in the company of champion ladies from overseas ,she was precise and competent in handling of her all round game and has added considerable value to ladies golf in Pakistan through this performance.In the overall standing Suneya Osama is currently placed fourth at a score of 155,followed by Maisrah Muhammed Hezri of Malaysia at 156.Other aspirants positions are Humana Amjad at 162 ,Lana Ardini(Malaysia) at 163 ,Kayla Perera (Sri lanka) at 164 and Nada Mir (Qatar) at 165.

The leading country in team event is Thailand with a team score of 145 .Second position in this event is occupied by Sri Lanka with a team score of 156 .At third position is the team from Malaysia .Their score is 158.

As for the competition for ladies in handicap category 14-24 ,the leading performer is Nazanin Shahraki of Iran with an impressive round of net 62.Placed second is Hadiya Osama(Garrison) at net 70 followed by Rubbina Nasir(Defence Raya ) 71.

For ladies participating in handicap category 25-36 ,Laila Hussain of Afghanistan is first with a net round of 68.In second net position lies Adina Ataullah(Garrison) at net 70 and Sana Zeeshan of margalla is at 71.

Dr Asma Shami stated that the the holding of this international event became possible with the dedicated support of Sher Bano(Tournament Director),Maimoona Azam,Ayesha Hamid ,Iffat Zara,Bela Azam and Shehnaz Moin.Undoubtedly they have Contributed a lot of hard work and efforts to put the country in golf history boobs and to bring honor for Pakistan.