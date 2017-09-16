Thailand beat Pakistan in doubles of Davis Cup final

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): The Thailand team had an upper hand
against Pakistan in the doubles of the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-
II final, played here at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports
Complex on Saturday.
The Thailand team of Sanchai Ratiwatana and Sonchat Ratiwatana
outclassed Pakistan’s Muhammad Abid and Shahzad Khan by 3-1 (4-6, 6-
4, 6-1, 6-1) in the doubles.
Pakistan led the first set by 6-4 but after that lost three
consecutive sets to Thailand by 4-6, 1-6, 1-6. The match lasted for
2 hours and 15 minutes.
Speaking after the match, Pakistan captain Mohammed Khalid
said “we didn’t play Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq in the doubles
as we wanted to avoid an injury of these two players. “We want to
come back strong on Sunday,” he said.
“Though we didn’t expect this type of result but hopefully we
would do better on the last day,” he said. It may be mentioned here
that Pakistan led the singles on the first day of the Davis Cup
final by 2-0.
