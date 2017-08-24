Thai team to reach Pakistan on Sep 11 for Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The Thailand team will reach Pakistan

on September 11 to participate in the Davis Cup Group II final

scheduled to be held here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary

Sanaullah Aman said the Davis Cup Group II final would be played

from September 15 to 17. “The trials to select the team have begun

here at the same venue,” he said.

The players in the trials include Abid Mushtaq, Shehzad Khan

and Muzammil Murtaza while Muhammad Abid Ali Albar is also expected

to feature in the trials after his return on September 6.

He said Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan have been exempted from

the trials. Non-playing captain Muhammad Khalid will monitor the

trials.